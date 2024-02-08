Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Bill Maher Won’t Release His 2-Hour Podcast With Kanye West

By and
Bill Maher Won t Release Podcast With Kanye West
Bill Maher, Kanye West. Getty Images (2)

Bill Maher revealed he recorded a podcast with Kanye West but has no plans to release it.

“We were here for two hours. By the way, we had an amazing, fun time,” Maher, 68, said on the Monday, February 5, episode of TMZ Investigates. “He’s a very charming antisemite. And by the way, he’s not the only one in America who feels that way. It’s not like the Jews are universally loved except for Kanye West.”

Maher added he thought chatting with West, 46, would have been a “learning moment,” but after sitting down with the musician, Maher decided he did not want to “contribute” to the situation and ultimately axed the podcast.

The comedian’s decision came ahead of the release of West’s forthcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, which is set to drop on February 9 after multiple delays.

Every Brand That Dropped Kanye West Amid His Anti-Semitic Remarks 019

Related: Kanye West's Antisemitism Scandal: The Complete Fallout From His Remarks

Vultures already sparked controversy long before its release. In the title track, which premiered late last year, West raps, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f–ked a Jewish bitch / I just f–ked Scooter [Braun]’s bitch.” Fans have also pointed out that the album artwork features a painting by Caspar David Friedrich, a Romantic-era German landscape painter who was favored by Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

West has previously addressed his history of making antisemetic comments. In December 2023, the musician shared a message via Instagram that was written entirely in Hebrew. “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any ‘unintended outburst’ caused by my words or actions,’” he noted, adding that it “was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.”

He continued, “Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Days before issuing the apology, West claimed during a lengthy rant at a Las Vegas listening party that “Zionists” control private schools and hospitals, shouting, “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world.”

amazon-lego-bouquet

Deal of the Day

This Bestselling Lego Bouquet Is on Sale and Ships Fast for Valentine’s Day View Deal

Drake Peppa Pig Everyone Kanye West Had Beef With Over The Years

Related: Kanye West's Biggest Feuds

West previously faced backlash in October 2022 after declaring via X that he was going “death con 3 [sic] on JEWISH PEOPLE.” West later appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to address the scandal, admitting to causing “hurt and confusion” and apologizing to “the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through.”

Two months later, West said on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Info Wars show that he saw “good things about Hitler” and claimed, “We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

In this article

Bill Maher
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kanye West

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!