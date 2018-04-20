It’s been 14 years since Bill Rancic won the first season of Donald Trump’s former reality TV competition, The Apprentice, and it’s safe to say a lot has changed since then. The businessman recently spoke to Us Weekly about what it was like to work for the now-president.

“He was great to me. He treated me very fairly. He genuinely wanted to lift me up,” Rancic, 46, told Us exclusively at the Hyatt #WHYSETTLE Spirit Awards on Thursday, April 19. “He wanted me to do good things are arm me with the tools to succeed in life. It’s an opportunity that I’m always grateful for and that I will always appreciate.”

The former Giuliana and Bill star, who worked for Trump “for years,” also briefly touched on Trump winning the 2016 presidential election.

“You know.. I think that’s what makes our country great,” Rancic explained. “Anyone can achieve anything they want. We live in a democracy and people get to vote the way they want to vote.”

As for the other contestants on the 2004 season of The Apprentice, Rancic told Us he keeps in touch with “some” members of the cast.

“Some of them. We have kept in touch. They have all done really well,” the You’re Hired author said. “They have used it as a spring board to build businesses and very successful careers. A lot of them have done very good things as a result.

Following his Apprentice win, Rancic went on to marry Giuliana Rancic in 2007. They are now parents of son Duke, 5. “We’re in love. We got married for the right reasons,” Rancic gushed about his decade long marriage. “We communicate well together. We don’t have egos .. we’re partners in everything. We’re partners in business. We’re partners in life. We have a lot of fun together. I think a lot of times in marriages … You forget about the F word and that is —fun. We go out and we celebrate. Whether it’s a business deal or something Duke did… we go out and celebrate and have a good time together.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

