“American Idiot” no more? Billie Joe Armstrong discussed the reversal of Roe v. Wade during a London concert — and he made his strong feelings on the issue very clear.

“F–k America,” the Green Day singer, 50, said while playing a gig in the U.K. on Friday, June 24. “I’m f–king renouncing my citizenship. I’m f–king coming here.”

Armstrong, whose band was joined by Fall Out Boy and Weezer as part of the Hella Mega tour, expressed his disappointment with the United States government after the right to a safe abortion was stripped away from thousands of citizens. “There’s too much f–king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f–king excuse for a country,” the California native declared. “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

The Foxboro Hot Tubs performer was one of many celebrities who spoke out following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years. The landmark case protected reproductive rights across the country, but the issue will now be determined on a state-by-state basis.

“People will still get abortions,” Padma Lakshmi wrote via Twitter on Friday as protests erupted nationwide. “These procedures won’t stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned. This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place.”

The Top Chef host, 51, added: “The right to decide when to start a family or not is a choice every individual should be able to make on their terms when the time is right for them. This freedom and dignity is something we should all fight to preserve.”

Lakshmi has been a vocal advocate for years, but the court’s ruling gave some stars the chance to speak about their experiences for the first time. In a powerful TikTok video, Cheryl Burke opened up about getting an abortion when she was 18 years old.

“I am saddened by the news this morning and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old. If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother and I wouldn’t have been a great mother and I definitely wouldn’t be sitting here with you today,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, told fans. “You’re taking away women’s rights, our bodies, our freedom. Our bodies have nothing to do with anybody else, right? This is a decision that we need to make.”

From movie stars to reality TV personalities, celebrities have been using their platforms to share resources with their followers. Olivia Rodrigo addressed the news on a global stage — and sent a direct message to the justices who voted to overturn Roe.

“[They] have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s–t about freedom,” she said at Glastonbury Festival before performing “F–k You” alongside British pop star Lily Allen.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!