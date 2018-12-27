Remembering an icon. Billie Lourd paid tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on the second anniversary of her tragic death by playing an emotional song in her honor.

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” the former Scream Queens actress, 26, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, December 27. “So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing.”

The American Horror Story star recorded herself playing the piano, which was given to the Star Wars alum by her father, Eddie Fisher. In the video, she sang “one of her [mom’s] favorite songs,” Jackson Browne’s “These Days.”

“And as the song says, we must ‘keep on moving,’” Lourd continued. “I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile.”

She concluded the tribute by saying, “I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving’. As my Momby once said, ‘take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you.”

The Maps to the Stars actress passed away at the age of 60 after suffering cardiac arrest on December 27, 2016. Her death was just one day before her mom, Debbie Reynolds, died of a stroke at 84.

Lourd later told Ellen DeGeneres that the sudden deaths of her mother and grandmother were “surreal and impossible to deal with.”

“There’s no way to really explain it, and it’s so hard to talk about,” she explained in September 2017. “If I say that I’m doing good, I’m too happy. If I say that I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess.”

