Billy Baldwin is claiming that President Donald Trump once hit on his wife, Chynna Phillips. During a Twitter exchange with Donald Trump Jr., the actor said that his wife’s encounter with the real estate mogul happened at a party the couple had at the Plaza Hotel in NYC.

The actor’s tweet was in response to Trump Jr. sharing an article from the Huffington Post about two more women coming forward to accuse Senator Al Franken of inappropriate touching on Wednesday, November 22, after broadcaster, Leeann Tweeden, accused the Minnesota senator last week of kissing and groping her without consent.

“Talk amongst yourselves: Two more women accuse Sen Al Franken of inappropriate touching,” the 39-year-old wrote along with a link to the article.

Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations.

In fact… I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel… your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife… invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City. She showed his fat ass the door.#TrumpRussia https://t.co/A8BInetbbZ — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 23, 2017

“Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations,” Baldwin tweeted in response on Thursday, November 23. “In fact… I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel… your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife… invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City.”

The Broken Key actor, 54, added that the former Wilson Phillips singer “showed his fat ass the door. #TrumpRussia.”

A man who was allegedly at the party at the hotel Trump owned at the time spoke to the New York Daily News on Friday, November 24, about the incident: “Trump came barging in and started saying, ‘Let’s get in my helicopter, let’s blow this party and get out of here.’” He added: “He tried to coerce her into getting in his helicopter. [Phillips] laughed uncomfortably at the prospect and said thanks but no thanks.”

“When Trump realized it wasn’t a raging Hollywood party with strippers hanging from the roof, he left with his tail between his legs. He was in the room for maybe 10 minutes,” the source added.

Baldwin continued with more claims about past encounters he’s had with Trump, 71. “Think that’s good… wait till I tell you about doing scenes in acting class with Marla Maples (terrific person!!) in the late 80s,” he wrote about working with one of the president’s ex-wives on Friday. “It was before Ivana or the press even knew. We rehearsed in her apartment & Donny Boy would call every 20 mins to check up on us. #VeryInsecureDude.”

Think that's good… wait till I tell you about doing scenes in acting class with Marla Maples (terrific person!!) in the late 80s. It was before Ivana or the press even knew. We rehearsed in her apartment & Donny Boy would call every 20 mins to check up on us.#VeryInsecureDude https://t.co/dGIKw6dyGd — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 24, 2017

Billy joins his older brother Alec Baldwin in criticizing the businessman. Trump has been vocal about his disapproval of the 30 Rock actor portraying him on Saturday Night Live.

“I like Alec, but his imitation of me is really mean-spirited and not very good,” the former Celebrity Apprentice star told Today show’s Matt Lauer in December 2016.

Trump added: “I like him as an actor, but I don’t think his imitation of me gets me at all, and it’s meant to be very mean-spirited, which is very biased. And I don’t like it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!