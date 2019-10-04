Billy Baldwin: My Teen Son Had Cancer for 1 Year





Opening up. Billy Baldwin revealed that his teenage son, Vance, had quietly battled cancer for nearly a year. The 17-year-old has been clear of the disease for a few months.

“A year ago today my son Vance was diagnosed with cancer… he was 16 years old,” Baldwin, 56, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 3. “He kept it very quiet… we all did. He went through 28 rounds of chemo yet stayed VERY positive, focused and kept his life as normal as possible… every single day. Kid’s a tough son of a bitch. Sharp as a tack. Funny as hell. Tough as nails. Heart of gold.”

The Backdraft actor continued to praise Vance for his “courage, strength, bravery [and] attitude,” noting that his son was a “warrior.” Baldwin also said he had “never seen anything like it” before now.

“Never been prouder,” he wrote. “Love you son.”

Baldwin then thanked the “amazing” Dr. Lawrence Piro and those close to Vance for showing their support. “So much love & gratitude for how all his boys, teachers, coaches, parents… the whole SB [Santa Barbara] community stepped up for him during this difficult time. Thanks gang… you know who you are.”

The Northern Rescue star singled out Vance and his wife, Chynna Phillips, and daughters Jameson, 19, and Brooke, 14, as he continued the thank you portion of his post. “I love you all,” he said of all those who’ve supported Vance. “Your love, kindness & support definitely helped get him/us through this difficult time.”

Baldwin’s heartfelt message was accompanied by a screenshot of a photo posted by his son. In the post, Vance was pictured buttoning up his shirt as he boasted a serious look on his face. The second pic showed an up-close glimpse of his top, which “#F#ckCancer” and “We are going to beat it” in tiny print.

“Got diagnosed a year ago today,” he wrote. “Been clear for months now. #KeepYourHeadUp #F–kCancer.”

It’s uncertain what type of cancer Vance had cleared. However, Baldwin’s post received congratulatory comments from friends and loved ones.

Cindy Crawford commented, “Thank the Lord! 🙏.” Candis Cayne also replied with a simple red heart emoji.

“Our baby,” Phillips, 51, wrote of her child. “Our hero.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!