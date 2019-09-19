7 Essential Features of a Successful Weight Loss Program





Hitting our health goals is no easy task. Of course, everyone knows that. We’ve all been through the struggle, but that doesn’t mean we can’t acknowledge it. We need to stop beating ourselves up over our supposed failures and instead start thinking outside of the box — more about the “why” rather than the actual lack of results!

If we’re looking to lose weight, a plain and simple focus on diet and exercise may not actually be the key to success. We may have to dig deeper if we want to see a permanent change and actually enjoy the process along the way. Luckily, modern programs like Noom have us covered, featuring all seven of these must-have features for a path to long-term health and wellness!

See it: Sign up for a 14-day trial with Noom for $1 today!

1. Personalization

One of the biggest issues with popular fad diets like keto or paleo is the lack of personalization in the plans. It’s their way or the highway — no ifs, ands or buts about it. It should come as no surprise that having such a lack of flexibility is not going to work for everyone, and it can even be downright unhealthy. That’s why with Noom, everyone has their very own weight loss plan!

2. One-on-one coaching

It’s easy to feel lost in the mix when you’re posing in the middle of a large yoga class with only one instructor. It’s also easy to fall out of a diet plan when no one’s actually checking up on you to see how you’re doing with it. With Noom, everyone will be assigned one expert Goal Specialist who will adjust our plan to best fit us through weekly one-on-one communication, all on the app!

3. Accessibility

Does part of your weight loss plan involve going to the gym or meeting with a nutritionist every week, or even every day? How often do you feel that these visits inconvenience you? Or maybe you can’t even make half of them because life gets in the way. That’s why we need a plan we can fit right into our palm, on our very own phone, like the Noom app!

4. Easy food logging

Along with accessibility comes the ease of keeping track of your food. Some apps require so much calculation, it gets to the point that we just give up. Noom, however, has over 426,000 items for meal logging and is growing every single day, so logging our food can become more like second nature rather than a tedious chore!

5. Long-term and short-term goals

Many programs either focus way too heavily on long-term goals or way too heavily on short-term goals, but it’s essential to cover both. If we focus too heavily on long-term goals, we’ll feel like we’ll never get there and give up. But if we only focus on short-term goals, they lose importance in our minds. That’s why Noom uses short-term S.M.A.R.T. goals (Specific, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound goals) so that we can achieve our long-term Super Goal!

6. Community support

It’s okay to need some support, and we’re not only talking from experts and coaches. We’re talking others also in the thick of their health journey. It’s important to have support from your peers, and the motivation factor isn’t to be taken for granted. Noom connects us to an entire community of other users of the program to keep us on track!

7. Focus on mental wellness

If we want to make a permanent change in our lifestyle, the transformation needs to be more than just physical. That’s why Noom’s Goal Specialists are trained in cognitive behavior therapy, focusing on our health from the inside out. Once we change our thinking and behavioral patterns, we’re setting ourselves up for long-term success — without the struggle!

