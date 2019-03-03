Uncle Billy Baldwin has their backs! The Northern Rescue star exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about his niece Hailey Baldwin and her husband, Justin Bieber, and it’s safe to say he’s on their side — though he wishes they wouldn’t have rushed things.

“I love them as a couple and I would’ve loved to see them get married if they waited a couple more years,” Billy, 56, explained to Us. “Maybe that would have been better, but they didn’t want to wait because they’re both devout in their faith and … that wasn’t the right fit for them so that’s really none of my business.”

The Gossip Girl alum also detailed the advice he gave Hailey, 22, and Justin, 25. “I’ve said to them, ‘I hope you don’t jump right in and start having two and three and four kids right away,’” Billy said, noting that he waited later in life to have children. “I just hope that they have the next few years together where they can rampage and just globe trot and just tear it up and have fun.”

The Drop the Mic cohost and the “Sorry” singer got engaged in July 2018, just weeks after rekindling their romance. The two — who first dated from 2015 to 2016 — quietly wed in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

A source told Us earlier this month that Hailey has been a rock for her beau as he seeks treatment for depression, trust issues and anxiety. “Hailey is not going to leave Justin and he won’t leave her either,” the insider explained. “She’s been so supportive of him throughout this process.”

Justin is currently “going to several doctors” to deal with his personal struggles, another source explained. “He’s not in rehab,” the insider noted. “He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything. He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication. He struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.”

Northern Rescue is available now on Netflix.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

