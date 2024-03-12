Billy Baldwin is firing back at Sharon Stone’s claims about their dynamic while costarring in the 1993 film Sliver.

“Not sure why Sharon Stone keep[s] talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?” Baldwin, 61, began a Tuesday, March 12, X tirade against Stone, 66.

The post came after Stone claimed during a Tuesday appearance on “The Louis Theroux Podcast” that the late producer Robert Evans pushed her to sleep with Baldwin while filming Sliver to improve his performance in the movie.

“He’s running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better,” she alleged. “And we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.”

Stone and Baldwin played neighbors-turned-love-interests in the steamy thriller, which follows book editor Carly Norris (Stone) as she moves into a luxury apartment only to learn that she bears a striking resemblance to the previous tenant who fell to her death from the balcony.

While slamming Stone’s allegations in his X post, Baldwin made several claims of his own about his time on the film.

“Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York … ‘I’m gonna make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin.’ ???,” he alleged. “I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I’ve kept quiet.”

Baldwin also included a still from Sliver in the post, claiming that his and Stone’s positions in their final sex scene were his idea.

“The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him [to] allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend,” he wrote. “Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun.”

Stone previously shared the story of her alleged conversation with Roberts, who died at age 89 in 2019, in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice. She did not identify Roberts or Baldwin by name at the time.

“You guys insisted on this actor when he couldn’t get one whole scene out in the test. Now you think if I f–k him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody’s that good in bed,” she wrote. “I felt they could have just hired a costar with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines.”

Stone further claimed in the memoir that Baldwin made “a few haphazard passes” at her after her conversation with Roberts, which she felt was likely “spurred on” by the producer.