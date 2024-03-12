Sharon Stone Names Producer Who Pushed Her to Sleep With Billy Baldwin

Sharon Stone is opening up about a producer who allegedly pressured her to have sex with Sliver costar Billy Baldwin — and this time, she’s naming names.

After previously concealing the producer’s identity while discussing the alleged incident in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone, 66, identified him as the late Robert Evans during a Tuesday, March 12, appearance on “The Louis Theroux Podcast.”

“He’s running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better,” Stone said of the alleged conversation. “And we needed Billy to get better in the movie, because that was the problem.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Baldwin for comment.

Stone claimed that Evans, who died at age 89 in 2019, thought that she and Baldwin, 61, “would have chemistry onscreen” in the 1993 film if they slept together in real life.

“And the real problem in the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress, who could just f–k him and get things back on track,” she said.

Stone further alleged that Evans “wouldn’t listen to the list of actors that I suggested for the part,” pointing out that she didn’t have chemistry issues with other costars.

“I didn’t have to f–k [Basic Instinct costar] Michael Douglas,” she said. “Michael could come to work and just know how to hit those marks and do that line, and rehearse and show up. Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to f–k people’ business.”

In The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone claimed that Baldwin, whom she did not identify by name at the time, made “a few haphazard passes” at her after her conservation with Roberts, which she felt was likely “spurred on” by the producer.

“You guys insisted on this actor when he couldn’t get one whole scene out in the test. Now you think if I f–k him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody’s that good in bed,” she wrote. “I felt they could have just hired a costar with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines.”

Despite criticizing Baldwin’s acting abilities, Stone expressed empathy for him during a 2021 interview with The New Yorker in which she denied a rumor that she bit Baldwin’s tongue while filming a Sliver kissing scene.

“Billy was so sweet and young and naive. He had no idea what these monster men were up to. I was speaking studio-man talk very fluently by the time I got on the set of Sliver, and Billy was still a kid,” Stone said. “They threw him in the deep, deep end of the pool. He was trying to be appropriate, but when I would say to him, ‘Why don’t you come to my trailer and we’ll work on the scenes,’ I don’t think he realized that I really wanted to work on the scenes, because they were pushing alternative realities very hard on both of us.”