



No bad blood! Billy Bob Thornton opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about his cordial relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie nearly two decades after their split.

“We’re good friends. We’ve been friends for years and years and years,” the actor, 64, revealed at Tribeca TV Festival’s presentation of Goliath on Friday, September 13. “So we keep up with each other. She’s not in town a lot, so we don’t see each other much, but we talk.”

Jolie, 44, and the Sling Blade star married in May 2000. Their oftentimes eccentric relationship ended in June 2002 when they separated. The two divorced in May 2003.

Thornton explained in a November 2016 interview with GQ that he “never felt good enough for her,” citing the fact that her humanitarian efforts did not align with his preference for an easygoing lifestyle.

Of the vials of blood the pair wore in necklace form, the Fargo alum told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2014, “It was a crazy time. I’ve never been fond of it.”

He continued: “We were apart a lot because she’s off making Tomb Raider and I’m making Monster’s Ball. She thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razorblade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets and you wear it around your neck just like you wear your son or daughter’s baby hair in one. Same thing. From that, we were wearing quart jars of blood around our necks. And we were vampires and we lived in a dungeon.”

Jolie moved on with Brad Pitt, whom she married in August 2014. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star filed for divorce in September 2016. The exes share Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Thornton, for his part, secretly tied the knot with Connie Angland in October 2014.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

