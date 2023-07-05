Billy Porter and Adam Smith Split After 6 Years of Marriage-Details

Billy Porter and Adam Smith have called it quits after eight years together.

“I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years,” Porter’s rep Simon Halls said in a statement to People on Wednesday, July 5.

The Pose alum, 53, and the designer parted ways on good terms. “The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration,” the statement explained. “They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter.”

Porter’s rep concluded: “There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected.”

The Tony winner and Smith first crossed paths in 2009 after a mutual friend introduced them. The pair dated for one year before splitting the first time.

They rekindled their romance in 2015 and Porter proposed the following year in December 2016. After being engaged for 16 days, the duo tied the knot in a January 2017 ceremony.

Five years into their marriage, Porter reminisced on his time with his “beautiful husband” Smith.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I too was reflecting about our time together, our journey, and everything that it’s taken to get us here. And, more importantly, keep us here,” he wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “Having a wedding is one thing but having a marriage is quite another. I’m so lucky to have found you and I’m so grateful for your love, compassion, spirit, and kindness. 5 down, forever to go. I love you. ❤️ 🥂👨🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏾.”

Earlier this year, Porter once again gushed over his spouse in celebration of Smith’s birthday.

“I am so grateful to have you by my side on our journey together. You are my rock and my light,” the Broadway star captioned a series of Instagram snaps on February 3. “I am so proud of you and love watching the way your mind works and your dedication to pursuing your dreams.”

Porter called his partner “a trusted friend and confidant to so many,” noting Smith is “a loving brother and uncle, and a fabulous dog-dad to our baby Lola.”

He concluded: “We are so lucky to have you. I love you ❤️.”