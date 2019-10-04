



The perfect match! Bindi Irwin and her fiancé, Chandler Powell, proved just how well they know each other during Us Weekly’s “Newly Engaged Game.”

The couple answered nearly every question correctly and even shared some secret details about the beginning of their relationship. “No one knows this and now everyone’s going to know this, so please don’t judge me, but I was so overwhelmed when Chandler said ‘I love you’ that I said ‘thank you,’” Irwin, 21, recalled. “What is wrong with me?”

Powell, 22, chimed in: “You did say it, but we had been kind of together for a while, so I kind of knew by osmosis.”

Irwin clearly had strong feelings for her future husband early on, as evidenced by the keepsake she has from their first date. “We saw RoboCop and then he went and gave me sweet tea, and I have the can of sweet tea that he bought me still on my little dresser,” she told Us.

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star also gushed about Powell’s steady demeanor. “I’ve never seen Chandler angry,” she revealed. “Chandler has never said a curse word. Chandler, when he gets frustrated, he’ll just, like, close the door abruptly or be like, ‘Oh, gosh.’ That’s it.”

Irwin and Powell announced their engagement in July after nearly six years of dating.

The conservationist told Us in September that their wedding will “absolutely” honor her late father, Steve Irwin. The Crocodile Hunter star died in 2006 after being pierced by a stingray.

“I really wanted Dad to be a big part of the day, so I’m excited to be able to incorporate him throughout the ceremony and the reception, and I think it’s going to be really special because I feel like his spirit lives on in us,” she said. “It’s going to be a celebration of family and friends, our wildlife, and I think that night, it’ll be about our lives together and the joining of families. It’s going to be beautiful.”

The duo plan to tie the knot at Australia Zoo, where they met, in 2020.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins airs on Animal Planet Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET.

