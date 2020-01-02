Cuteness overload! Bindi Irwin and her fiancé, Chandler Powell, expanded their family ahead of 2020.

The couple announced that they have a new little one in their family — a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy — on New Year’s Eve on both of their social media accounts.

“Our family is growing!” Irwin, 21, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 31. “Chandler and I are so happy to introduce you to our sweetheart Piggy. 2020 is going to be beautiful. Happy New Year❤️.”

The pair, who got engaged in July 2019 after nearly six years of dating, are all smiles in their first family photo, which shows Piggy starring at Powell, 23, as Irwin looks up at him too, in Australia.

“Welcoming our newest and cutest family member. Introducing Piggy our gorgeous puppy,” Powell captioned the same series of images on New Year’s Eve. “Can’t wait to begin the new decade giving this sweetheart the happiest and most loving home🧡 2020 here we come!”

The conservationist and her main man have another pooch, a pug named Stella, who has already welcomed Piggy with open arms.

“I’m so excited to officially be sharing my Instagram account with my new little sister,” Stella’s Instagram posted on December 31. “Piggy is adorable and I’ll share all of our adventures together❤️.”

After getting engaged in July, the two lovebirds sat down with Us Weekly to play the “Newly Engaged Game” in October and revealed some secrets about the beginning of their relationship.

“No one knows this and now everyone’s going to know this, so please don’t judge me, but I was so overwhelmed when Chandler said ‘I love you’ that I said ‘Thank you,’” the Crickey! It’s the Irwins star recalled. “What is wrong with me?”

Her future husband chimed in: “You did say it, but we had been kind of together for a while, so I kind of knew by osmosis.”

When it comes to the couple’s big day, Irwin told Us in September that she will honor her late father, Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 after being pierced by a stingray.

“I really wanted Dad to be a big part of the day, so I’m excited to be able to incorporate him throughout the ceremony and the reception, and I think it’s going to be really special because I feel like his spirit lives on in us,” she told Us at the time. “It’s going to be a celebration of family and friends, our wildlife, and I think that night, it’ll be about our lives together and the joining of families. It’s going to be beautiful.”

The duo plan to wed in 2020 at the Australia Zoo, where they first met.