Bindi Irwin Honors Dad Steve Irwin on His 58th Birthday: ‘You’re Always With Me’

Remembering an icon. Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, on what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday, February 22.

The Australian TV personality, 21, took to her Instagram to remember the Crocodile Hunter star, who passed away in 2006 after being pierced by a stingray barb.

“Dad, Today is your birthday,” Bindi wrote alongside a throwback of herself and her dad holding a porcupine together. “I had an extra strong cup of tea just how you liked it. I hugged Mum for you and told her how much we love her. Robert [Irwin] and I went on a hike through the mountains you cherished. I watched one of your documentaries with Chandler and shared stories about you. I walked through your office in the zoo and smiled at our old family photographs.”

She concluded, “Today and every day I miss you and love you beyond description. You’re always with me. ❤️”

Bindi’s fiancé Chandler Powell, who popped the question to the Dancing With the Stars alum in July 2019 after nearly six years of dating, honored Steve in an Instagram post of his own.

“Thank you for inspiring me and the whole world to love all wildlife,” he captioned a photo of Steve with a crocodile. “You would be so proud of Bindi, Terri and Robert carrying on the amazing work you started. We will all make sure your message lives on for generations❤️🐊.”

Bindi’s family also took to social media to memorialize the environmentalist. Steve’s wife, Terri Irwin, paid tribute to her “best friend” on Twitter, while son Robert, 16, remembered him on Instagram.

“Today would’ve been Steve’s 58th birthday,” Terri wrote alongside several family photos. “While my heart aches missing him every day, I’m determined to celebrate what he loved the most. He was happiest spending time @AustraliaZoo w/ @BindiIrwin & @RobertIrwin. He was my best friend, best dad, & built the best Zoo. I love you.”

Robert simply captioned his throwback post, “Family Always ❤️.”

Steve lost his life in September 2006 when a stingray pierced his chest while he was filming a documentary series in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. He was 44.