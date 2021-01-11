Back to Paradise? Carly Waddell already has dating on the brain after her split from Evan Bass, but for the time being, she is focused on herself and the estranged couple’s children.

“Love is out there and love exists,” the singer-songwriter, 35, said in a YouTube video titled “My Vision Board for Life’s Changes,” which she uploaded on Sunday, January 10. “Just because something ends doesn’t mean that love isn’t out there still for you.”

Waddell told fans that she is “obviously not ready to even really think about the next person that’s gonna be in my life,” but she decided to include the phrase “Believe in Love” on her 2021 vision board anyway.

“I do want that possibility to exist,” she explained. “I want that man that is coming into my life — eventually, one day — to be a part of my moving forward. … I will not give up on love. I will not. I deserve love. And that’s all that there is to that.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced in a joint statement on December 23, 2020, that they “made the difficult decision to separate” after three years of marriage. Bass’ ex-wife, Marie Bass, later claimed that he and Waddell had been living apart since February 2019, saying on the December 31 episode of the “Reality Steve” podcast, “She left him when she [was pregnant with their son] Charlie.”

The former Bachelor contestant was quick to deny Marie’s side of the story in a January 3 vlog, insisting that she and the erectile dysfunction specialist, 38, “separated the day after” Thanksgiving 2020.

“We tried for a really long time to make it work. We went to therapy,” she said in the YouTube video. “We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves and, ultimately, I think that was our biggest downfall. … If you don’t have a foundation for yourself, then you crumble.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed earlier this month that the reality stars, who share 2-year-old daughter Bella and 13-month-old son Charlie, sold their Nashville home on November 19, 2020, one month before sharing the news of their split. Waddell revealed in her January 3 video that she has since moved into a new house. She also alleged that Evan blindsided her shortly before they decided to call it quits when he told her that “he didn’t want to live” together in their Nashville home.

The Bachelorette alum and Waddell met in 2016 on season 3 of the ABC summer reality dating series. They got engaged during the finale and returned to Mexico the following June to marry. Their wedding was featured in an episode of Paradise’s 4th season.