



Round two? After Christian Estrada and Jordan Kimball duked it out over a piñata earlier this season on Bachelor in Paradise, Estrada wants to fight Kimball again off-camera.

“If I do get a call back for the reunion, [and if] Jordan tries to shake my hand, I’ll be honest, I’m not going to shake his hand until we go one on one,” Estrada, 29, said on the Thursday, August 22, episode of The Domenick Nati Show. “No cameras, no security. Just go one on one, bro. I mean, I’ll call you out, and then afterwards, you wanna shake my hand, we’ll shake hands. … You think you’re tough? I mean, I’m tougher than you.”

The two Bachelorette alums came to blows on the August 13 episode of the ABC reality show after Estrada told fellow contestant Clay Harbor to leave him and Nicole Lopez-Alvar alone during their date. Kimball, Harbor’s friend, then tried to rip down the piñata Estrada had put up for the date, and he and Estrada got into a fight that got both men kicked off the show.

In the Wednesday, August 21, episode of “The Betchelor Podcast,” Kimball, 27, claimed he was acting in “self-defense” and “had no intentions of making a physical altercation.”

But Estrada disagrees with the model’s assessment. “First off, Jordan, he did something he should never have,” he told Domenick Nati. “Second of all, I mean, self-defense? I don’t see that as self-defense, because if anything, he’s the one who tried to body-slam me. … There was no time and not any moment when I actually put my hands on Jordan.”

“I know Jordan and I had beef before, from The Bachelorette and then Men Tell All, but I guess the moment Jordan walked over, he had no reason for him to come and ruin my date or even take my piñata or whatever he tried to do,” he said. “My intention was holding Jordan off from my stuff.” (The two men previously got into an argument during the Men Tell All special of Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, with Kimball calling Estrada a “joke” and mocking his fashion.)

Estrada continued: “The moment I tried to push him away, he went after me and body-slammed me. Don’t take me wrong, I was so heated up afterward that I tried to go after him. But then, again, I had 10 people on top of me. I couldn’t do anything.”

“I’m trying to get him back,” the New Yorker concluded, claiming he has the “best lawyers in New York” looking into the situation. “They’re handling this, but besides that, I mean, I can call out Jordan anytime I want.”

