



A change of pace. 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is moving on and getting over her estranged spouse, Jay Smith, as she enjoyed a fun date at Disney World with Bachelorette alum Christian Estrada.

A source confirms to Us Weekly exclusively that the pair’s outing at the Florida theme park on Saturday, August 17 was, in fact, a date. Martson, 33, and Estrada, 29, documented their time at the magical place on their Instagram Stories.

Before the duo’s Disney World date, Martson and Estrada engaged in a sweet flirtation on August 2. “Blinded from the start,” the TLC alum captioned a snap of Estrada in her Instagram Stories, adding a heart-eye emoji. The fellow reality TV star then shared her pic to his own Stories.

Martson and Estrada’s hangout comes after she refiled for divorce from Smith in April. The Pennsylvania native wed Smith, a Jamaican citizen, in May 2018. However, she revealed to Us that she discovered her estranged spouse’s infidelity earlier this year. He is currently dating Kayla O’Brien — the woman he allegedly cheated on Martson with.

“I was alerted about her in January,” she told Us in early August. “So, I know, like, in the episode where the barbershop sat me down, I refer to a stripper. That’s who I was referring to.”

Martson also noted to Us that she “put all the pieces together” about her ex’s alleged cheating when O’Brien launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to bail Smith out of U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement’s custody last month. He was at risk of deportation for violating a protection from abuse order Martson had previously filed against him.

Martson noted to Us earlier this month that “the PFA and the violation just got him arrested basically two days earlier than what he would have been.”

Estrada, meanwhile, is currently starring on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Shortly after arriving in Mexico, he found himself in the midst of a love quad when vying for Nicole Lopez-Alvar’s heart.

Estrada used his date card in the Tuesday, August 13, episode to ask out the Florida native, who had previously went out on dates with Jordan Kimball and Clay Harbor. The episode concluded with Kimball, 27, approaching Estrada after he spoke with an upset Harbor about the pair’s interaction. Kimball threatened to “go over there and wreck that piñata,” which the soccer star put up to impress the journalist.

Kimball was then shown running toward Estrada and Lopez-Alvar, who were sitting close together and engaging in a conversation to take down the banker’s piñata. What resulted was the model picking up and tossing Estrada into the sandy ground, leading to a bigger physical altercation between the two.

The aftermath of Estrada and Kimball’s blowout will air on Bachelor in Paradise’s upcoming episode on ABC Monday, August 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

