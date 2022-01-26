Clean slate. Bachelor Nation’s Riley Christian wiped his ex-fiancée, Maurissa Gunn, from his social media accounts after confirming their split earlier this month.

The attorney, 32, changed his Facebook profile photo from an engagement snap to a solo shot on Tuesday, January 25, one day after the duo revealed they’d called off their engagement.

The season 16 Bachelorette contestant has also removed almost all signs of his relationship with Gunn, 25, from his Instagram account. There were no visible photos of Christian and Gunn on his grid as of Tuesday. He previously shared Christmas pajama pictures and engagement snaps on his page.

One snap of the duo from December 2021, however, remains hidden in a post of Christian taking in city views from a waterfront lookout point. The first snap is a solo image, but there is a second snap of the former couple cozied up together when fans scroll.

There are also a few clips of the New York native from his time on Bachelor in Paradise that include Gunn still on his profile.

The Georgia native, for her part, still had a photo from their engagement shoot as her Facebook profile picture on Tuesday. Gunn previously wiped most of her uploads with Christian from her Instagram account.

As of Tuesday, the patient care coordinator only had one post from her and Christian’s relationship on the ABC reality series documented on social media.

The duo, who met while filming season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2021, got engaged in June of that year, which fans watched play out on the October 2021 finale.

Three months later, the pair sparked split speculation when eagle-eyed fans noticed Gunn had removed several couple photos on her Instagram page. At the time, she still had their engagement photo shoot up, but their Christmas snaps from her visit to New York City were noticeably absent.

She was also seen without her engagement ring in an Instagram Story photo taken on January 7.

Christian, for his part, raised eyebrows with a few cryptic messages on social media that same month. “Try not be stagnant when facing obstacles that are beyond your control. Just do what you can,” he tweeted on January 6. “That way, when things finally do fall into place, you’ll be able to hit the ground running.”

The former reality TV couple confirmed their breakup on Monday, January 24, telling People in a joint statement, “We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves.”