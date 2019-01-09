Gone to the dogs! Bird Box star Danielle Macdonald told Us Weekly and other reporters at the annual BAFTA Tea Party in L.A. on Saturday, January 5, that her Dumplin‘ costar Jennifer Aniston has “ruined” dog videos for her.

“She introduced me to [animal website] The Dodo, so I cry every day,” the actress, 27, said. “I was like, ‘Well, thanks, Jen. Now I just cry every day.’ She’s ruined it for me. It’s too cute.”

The Patti Cake$ star gushed over the Friends alum, 49, who played her mom, pageant queen Rosie Dickson in the Netflix hit. “She’s actually totally what I thought. I genuinely … everyone said, She’s super cool, laid back, and warm.’ And she was super cool, laid back, and warm,” Macdonald explained. “I was like, ‘Sweet. I love it when that happens.’ It’s so cool.”

The Australia-native also opened up about her Bird Box castmate Sandra Bullock at the AACTA Awards at the Sky Bar at the Mondrian Hotel in L.A. on Friday, January 4.

“I’m in shock by how organized Sandy is. Like, she had — because we were filming it towards Christmas a year ago … and she had … gifts for all of us,” she told Us and other reporters at the time. “I was like, ‘How are you this prepared?’ And then she had her kids, and they were all taken care of. I was like, ‘You woke up this morning and took your kids to school and now you’re at work all day, and you’re the lead of this movie, you’re in every frame …’ She’s just … she’s an alien, in the best way.”

The young starlet said on Saturday that both women taught her a lot about business. “We did talk a lot about characters,” she said of the A-listers. “I feel like I learned so much from them just by their work ethic and just how their talent and their focus, and how prepared they are. It’s incredible.”

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

