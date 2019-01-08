We’ve got to admit, she is out of this world! Danielle Macdonald gushed that Sandra Bullock, whom she acted alongside in Bird Box, is “an alien” when it comes to her ability to balance her career and personal life.

The Dumplin’ actress, 27, opened up about her experience working with the Miss Congeniality star, 54, while attending the AACTA awards on Friday, January 4. “I’m in shock by how organized Sandy is. Like, she had — because we were filming it towards Christmas a year ago — this little setup in the house of all the different traditions for different religions, and everyone could put their own tradition in, and she started it off, and she had … gifts for all of us,” Macdonald told Us Weekly and other reporters at the event, held at the Sky Bar at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles. “I was like, ‘How are you this prepared?’”

“And then she had her kids, and they were all taken care of. I was like, ‘You woke up this morning and took your kids to school and now you’re at work all day, and you’re the lead of this movie, you’re in every frame.’ I don’t know how she did it, because I can barely handle just the work part,” the Patti Cake$ actress continued. “She’s just … she’s an alien, in the best way.”

Bird Box broke records last month, with more than 45 million accounts viewing the Netflix film in the first week. The thriller, which follows a mother who attempts to outsmart a mysterious and deadly force, has left a lasting impression. Not only have celebrities including Kim Kardashian praised the film, but loyal fans created the #BirdBoxChallenge in which they try to do activities blindfolded, which is (spoiler alert!) an essential part of the movie.

As for the gift Bullock gave to Macdonald? “Incense,” the actress told Us. “It was like, really nice incense and like, a basin thing.”

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

