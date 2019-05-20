Blac Chyna and her mom, Tokyo Toni, are back on good terms, nine months after Toni posted a scathing video about the reality star.

Chyna, 31, and Toni, 49, reunited at the roller-skating rink Sparkles in Atlanta on Saturday, May 18, while attending the Trap N Skate event. The former Rob & Chyna star looked surprised but excited to see her mom inside before greeting her with a big hug in a video published by TMZ. When Toni leaned in for a second hug moments later, Chyna wiped a tear from her eye. “She all right, she good!” Toni announced.

“I love her to death,” Toni (real name Shalana Jones-Hunter) later told the website. “Nothing else matters but family.”

The next day, Chyna (real name Angela White) shared two videos of herself hugging her mom at the event on Instagram. “The most important thing in the world is family and love,” she wrote. “Love you mommy!”

The mother-daughter duo had been estranged for nearly a year. In July 2018, Toni made headlines when she called out her daughter’s “disrespect” in a since-deleted Instagram rant.

“I’ve tolerated it because I’m your mama, you the only child. But you better keep in mind I’m a bad bitch,” Toni said at the time. “You know exactly who you f–kin’ with. That’s why every chance you motherf–kin’ get, bitch, you breathe my whole motherf–kin’ name. … F–k birthing you, bitch. That was a mistake, just happened to come into play. You was a statutory rape baby.” (Chyna’s rep and father, Eric Holland, did not respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment at the time.)

Toni previously made a public plea to see her grandchildren, King, 6, and Dream, 2, after claiming that their mother, Chyna, was “punishing me for nothing.” Toni later begged Dream’s father and Chyna’s ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, to help her see the little girl “through FaceTime or … a video to my DM.”

