Blac Chyna’s estranged mom, Tokyo Toni, reached out to her daughter’s ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian with a plea to see her granddaughter, Dream.

“Hey, Rob. This is me, Tokyo,” the 49-year-old said in a recent Instagram video reposted by The Shade Room. “Unfortunately, things still haven’t changed since we last spoke, obviously. And as far as Chyna is concerned, things still haven’t gotten better since you told social media about it.”

Toni (real name Shaman Jones-Hunter) asked Kardashian, 31, if there is “any way possible” that he could help her see his 23-month-old daughter with Chyna, 30, “through FaceTime or … a video to my DM.”

“I don’t even know how the baby sounds. It’s absolutely ludicrous,” she added. “This is the only way I can get through to you. I don’t have any numbers for anybody anymore.”

This is the second time in three months that Toni has publicly begged for help seeing Dream. In July, she made a plea to Chyna’s longtime BFF Amber Rose on Instagram.

“You are the only person that I know that knows my daughter who does not fear her. Can you do me a favor if it’s anywhere deep in your heart can you please tell her I said let me see those kids!” Toni wrote at the time, referencing Dream as well as Chyna’s 6-year-old son, King, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tyga. “I’m so very sorry to come at you in this way on social media but there’s no other way.”

Days later, Toni posted a scathing video in which she called Chyna (real name Angela White) a “mistake.”

The model and Kardashian dated on and off from January to December 2016. Earlier this month, she told DailyMailTV that she would “maybe” considering getting back together with him.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!