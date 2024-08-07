‘Black Panther’ Actress Connie Chiume Dead at 72

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume has died aged 72, her family said.

The South African actress died in a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, August 6.

“The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress, Connie Chiume,” reads a statement shared via Chiume’s Instagram account.

“Connie Chiume passed on at Garden City Hospital today on the 6th August 2024,” the statement continues. “The family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”

In an interview with South African news network Newzroom Afrika, Chiume’s son, Nongelo Chiume, said the actress was admitted to the hospital for a “medical procedure” before her death.

“We want her to be remembered as someone who was selfless and someone who always wanted to see the next person doing great with their God-given talent,” said Nongelo.

Chiume appeared in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther (2018) as Wakandan citizen Zawavari and reprised her role in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in which Zawavari took over as Wakanda’s elder statesman (replacing Forest Whitaker’s character, Zuri, from the first film).

Chiume also appeared in the Beyoncé-directed musical film Black Is King, released in 2020, as well as several South African television shows and movies.

Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered. 💔🕊️#RIPConnieChiume pic.twitter.com/6GlE4QLkpV — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 6, 2024

The South African government paid tribute to the actress via X on Tuesday, writing: “Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered. 💔🕊️.”

Chiume’s death comes four years after the death of Black Panther lead actor Chadwick Boseman, who died aged 43 in August 2020 from complications related to colon cancer.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” his publicist confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson‘s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”