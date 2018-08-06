Before she was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Blake Lively was just like Us dressing up as her favorite pop star at a mid-’90s concert.

A fan took to Twitter on Friday, August 3, to reveal that she “found a picture when I was 5 at my first concert. #SpiceGirls and took a picture with a girl dressed up as Baby Spice who I just realized now was @blakelively.”

Found a picture when I was 5 at my first concert. #SpiceGirls and took a picture with a girl dressed up as Baby Spice who I just realized now was @blakelively pic.twitter.com/GN6AW9fg0e — Bria Madrid (@briamadrid) August 4, 2018

The 30-year-old Gossip Girl alum couldn’t help but get in on the fun, retweeting the adorable photo and writing, “my secret is out …”

Lively then reposted the photo — which shows her in full Baby Spice mode wearing her long blonde locks pulled into pigtails and sky-high platform shoes — to Instagram with the caption: “Pretending to be someone else… since 1997 (Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton)”

To which the real Baby Spice, Emma Bunton, gushed over. “So cute,” the 42-year-old singer commented. “You’re rocking those pigtails @blakelively.”

And the fun didn’t end there. Lively then fangirled over the comment from the former Spice Girls member. “@Emmaleebunton I’m officially [dead],” she replied with four skull emojis. “Forever bowing down to you. I cannot believe you know who I am. This will never be normal.”

Followers flooded the comment section with adoration for both Lively and Bunton. “This post and the exchange between @blakelively and @emmaleebunton just made my life,” one wrote. “I am almost 30 and I would still probably cry if I see all or any of the Spice Girls. 😭😭😭😭😭”

Another added: “That’s the dream!!!!! You’re both amazing!!!!✌”

