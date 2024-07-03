Blake Lively Thirsts Over Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Bulging Biceps

Blake Lively is thirsting for her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Lively, 36, shared her thoughts with the world after Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman posted a photo of Reynolds’ bulging biceps while sporting a white tank top via Instagram on Tuesday, July 2.

Reynolds, 47, and Jackman, 55, are currently on the promotional trail for the new Marvel Studios movie and engaging in some playful back-and-forth banter, playing into their characters’ love-hate relationship.

“‘You want me to put this away?’ — Ryan Reynolds, co-star, mouth breather, a–hole,” Jackman captioned the snap, which shows Reynolds pointing at the camera while showing off his guns.

Related: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Inner Circle: A Complete Guide Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love spending time with their friends and family when they’re not too busy with their own careers. Their friendship with Taylor Swift has made headlines over the years. After Lively met Swift in 2015, the spouses celebrated the 4th of July at Swift’s infamous party in 2016. The pair’s friendship […]

Lively commented under Jackman’s post, “My thirst has been trapped.”

For his part, Reynolds joked that the photo is not for public consumption. “This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?” he commented.

The Deadpool actor also shared Jackman’s post to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “You’ve brought shame upon my house.”

Reynolds and Jackman began the promo tour for Deadpool & Wolverine in Shanghai, China, as documented by Reynolds via Instagram late Tuesday.

“Leaving Shanghai is bittersweet… This was the first stop on the #DeadpoolAndWolverineTour. As we make our way to Korea, we want to thank the people of Shanghai for the incredible hospitality and warmth,” Reynolds captioned a carousel of photos of him, Jackman and director Shawn Levy in Shanghai.

“I’ve been lucky to visit China five times — and as of today, the beautiful sights and sounds of Shanghai for a third time. Thank you from the heart of our bottom… and thank you @theshanghaimuseum for the unforgettable tour last night,” he added.

Related: Everything to Know about 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Deadpool and Wolverine will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for the first time since 2009’s Wolverine: Origins. Reynolds revealed in September 2022 that his real-life pal would join the movie via a comedic announcement video. “Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asked Jackman in the clip, to which he replied, […]

While Lively doesn’t appear to be in Asia with her husband, the actress influenced Deadpool & Wolverine in a way. Lively sent a ping-pong table to the movie’s set, resulting in Reynolds, Jackman and Levy honing some of the movie’s humor over competitive games.

“She and I have a bunch of these prints of actors playing it on their sets,” Reynolds said in an interview with Vanity Fair in June. “We’ve got [Paul] Newman and [Robert] Redford in Durango, Mexico, during the shooting of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. We’ve got Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda, I think in the ’30s. We have Olivia de Havilland playing ping-pong, Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman playing. Joan Crawford. So Blake sent the ping-pong table to Pinewood Studios.”