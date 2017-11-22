It’s turkey time! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are celebrating Thanksgiving together in a big way, and a source tells Us Weekly that the couple have already headed to Shelton’s hometown to prepare for the festivities.

“Blake and Gwen and the kids left last yesterday for Oklahoma. He is hosting a huge Thanksgiving with a bunch of family and friends back there,” an insider tells Us. “Blake likes a very traditional Thanksgiving and all traditional foods, like stuffing and cranberry sauce. He does a bunch of the cooking and starts preparing it the day before because he does so much work.”

The “Hollaback Girl” songstress brought her three boys — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — along for the trip. The source adds that Shelton has been “really looking forward to unwinding in Oklahoma with Gwen” and that “her kids love going there.”

The insider tells Us that the rest of Stefani’s family might also be headed to Oklahoma, revealing that the “Every Time I Hear That Song” crooner has already hosted them in the past. The “Make Me Like You” singer previously brought her kids, bandmates and dancers to Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch in 2016, and she shared photos and videos of their trip on Snapchat at the time.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the No Doubt singer and Shelton, 41, were dating in November 2015, after the “Rich Girl” singer, 48, split from Rossdale in 2015 after 13 years of marriage, while The Voice coach split from Miranda Lambert after five years of marriage in July 2015.

Shelton previously shared his love for the holiday on Twitter and told Us about how he preps for the big day back in 2013. “So I’m actually going to build a fire, and I don’t care if it’s two in the morning, I’m going to build a fire in the firebox, get it going, I’m going to stay awake until it turns into coals,” he told Us at the time. “I’m going to put a couple of turkeys in the smoker, and then I’m going to go to bed. And wake up probably, who knows, at noon or something, in time enough to get them out, and I insist on smoking a couple of turkeys on Thanksgiving because it’s old school. That’s how I want to do it.”

Stefani recently revealed that she and her boyfriend have already decided on their Christmas plans with her children. “We are going to do Christmas this year at my house,” she told Extra on November 14. “We are going to go to Oklahoma first and do a pre-Christmas there, then we’re gonna come back and do Christmas at mine.”

“I’m just as excited as they are,” she said about her sons. “It’s just a magical thing having children and being able to pass on traditions that we had, cause my parents were just so good at it.”

