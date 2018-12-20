TMI! Blake Shelton joined Sandra Bullock for a round of “5 Second Rule” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, December 20, and gave some graphic details about what he and girlfriend Gwen Stefani do late at night.

“Sandra, name three things you watch on TV after the kids go to bed,” host Ellen DeGeneres asked the 54-year-old Oscar winner, to which she replied, “Porn, cartoons and cooking shows. Please don’t air this when my kids can see it!”

The comedian, 60, then turned to Shelton, 42, and asked a similar question: “Blake, name three things you do with Gwen after the kids go to bed.”

“Oh, my God. Watch porn, cookin’ shows and Instagram,” he quipped in response.

Us Weekly broke the news in 2015 that the country star started dating the No Doubt singer, 49, amid her messy divorce from musician Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4. At the time, Shelton had just split from his now-ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

“There is zero pressure,” Stefani told the Today show’s Natalie Morales earlier this month about her romance with the Voice coach. “I think that everybody … when there’s trauma, the way that we had trauma back in the day, like, going through all these hard times to get to a place where you find somebody that’s, like, your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just get through life, I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer previously admitted, however, that she thinks about marrying her boyfriend “all the time,” and a source told Us in November that the pair are “determined to have a child together.”

The insider explained: “They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby. It’s extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!