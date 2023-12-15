Blake Shelton wants to make a big lifestyle change in 2024.

“I haven’t managed to stop drinking yet,” Shelton, 47, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Thursday, December 14, noting that he’s tried to cut out alcohol in the past. “Even cutting back has been hard. I mean, it’s a resolution though. And I’ll say it again right now — that’s my New Year’s resolution. To either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let’s just say I said it.”

The former Voice coach is already on the right path, telling ET that he and wife Gwen Stefani plan to have a laidback New Year’s Eve. “If we’re at home during New Year’s Eve, we’re probably going to bed before it even happens,” he said.

Shelton didn’t go into the reason why he wants to limit his alcohol intake, but he’s previously owned up to having a few too many. In July 2018, he took a tumble during his set at Oregon’s Pendleton Whisky Music Festival.

“Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night,” he wrote via X (then Twitter) the next day. “Please!! I have to see it! Post that s—t! And yes I had been drinking. A lot…”

He also has his own brand of vodka, Smithworks, which he launched in December 2020.

Shelton, who joined The Voice when it premiered in 2011, departed the NBC reality singing competition series earlier this year after 23 seasons. Last month, he confessed that he thinks he “stayed too long” on the show.

“To be totally honest about it, I wasn’t even planning on being there that long,” he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in November. “I was planning on wrapping it up around 20 seasons or 21 seasons and then, obviously, COVID hit and then I didn’t want to walk out on the show in the middle of COVID and them trying to scramble and figure out what to do, so I stayed. I didn’t have anything else to do anyway, so I stayed a little bit longer. But I stayed too long for me to now miss it, I can promise you that.”

Since leaving The Voice, Shelton has been enjoying time off with Stefani, 54, whom he met when filming the show in 2014, and their blended family.

The couple tied the knot in 2021, officially making Shelton stepfather to Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale’s three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.