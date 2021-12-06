That’s how you lose an invite. Adam Levine was not at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s July wedding, and the “God’s Country” singer jokingly revealed that his former rival on The Voice was cut from the guest list.

“That’s the reason we didn’t invite him to the wedding is that interview he did on your show,” Shelton, 43, jokingly recalled on the December 6 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s like, ‘I’m not inviting him.'”

The interview in question was an April sit-down Levine, 42, had with host Ellen DeGeneres. “I don’t support their marriage,” the Maroon 5 front man joked at the time with a smile.

The “Beautiful Mistakes” singer added that he couldn’t believe the No Doubt front woman, 52, was marrying his former colleague, saying, “She’s so cool, and he’s not.”

Levine, who appeared on The Voice alongside Shelton for 16 seasons until his 2019 exit, also quipped that he’d cause a scene at the wedding. “I’ll go to the wedding, and I’ll object,” the Grammy winner joked. “I will probably not be invited, now that I’m saying this on live television, but I’ll be there, somehow.”

Did the snarky interview get him cut from the guest list? Would Levine have appeared if he didn’t joke about objecting? Shelton smirked, “Well, we’ll never know.”

He stands by his choice too. “I purposely did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding — and I think it’s funny,” Shelton said.

The bride and groom kept their guest list small for their big day. Shelton estimated that only about 30 people were present for the wedding, and that number includes people who were working at the ceremony (such as the planner and photographer).

Shelton admitted he didn’t have much to do with planning his nuptials and allowed his “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” duet partner to decide all the details.

“I was like ‘What do I know about any of that stuff?'” he explained to DeGeneres, 63. “It was all her idea, her vision. All I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani. My God, that’s the greatest gig I ever had.”

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot on July 3 in Oklahoma at the country crooner’s ranch. The Voice host Carson Daly officiated the ceremony, and Stefani’s sons — Kingston, 15, Zuma,12, and Apollo, 7, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale — were involved as well.

“Her brother walked her down the aisle and the boys were included in the ceremony,” an insider told Us shortly after the performers exchanged vows. “Blake and Gwen both were emotional. Blake had tears in his eyes reciting his vows to Gwen and upon seeing her in the chapel he built for their love.”

Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. One month after their split, Stefani filed for divorce from Rossdale, after 14 years of marriage. The Voice coaches started each other dating three months later.