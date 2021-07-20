Finally, some good news. Mark Hoppus revealed that his chemotherapy is shrinking his cancer.

“Scans indicate that the chemo is working!” the Blink-182 singer, 49, shared via Twitter on Monday, July 19. “I still have months of treatments ahead, but it’s the best possible news.”

The musician added that while the news lifted his spirts, he is still struggling with the side effects of the treatment. “I’m grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes from of people around are destroying this cancer,” he explained.

Hoppus revealed in June that he was struggling with his health. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the Hoppus on Music host wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

He opened up about the details in July, explaining that he was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

“My cancer’s not bone-related, it’s blood-related,” Hoppus revealed during a Twitch livestream earlier this month. “My blood’s trying to kill me.”

The California native went on to explain his full diagnosis, saying, “My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body. I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage 4-A.”

Hoppus told fans in a June 27 Twitch livestream that he felt more nauseous during this latest round.

“Is chemo going ok? It’s going good, I hope,” he said via Consequence of Sound. “I mean, it’s making me sick. I will say though, that this round of chemo I feel better than I have before. The only thing is that this round I’ve been more nauseous, which I don’t like.”

The “What’s My Age Again” performer has time for livestreams, but he noted he can’t socialize in person much because the chemo compromises his immune system. “I can’t go anywhere right now. I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night. I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant. I can’t,” he said. “My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out, so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

Another side effect of chemo is losing hair. Hoppus debuted his bald look on 4th of July weekend. He had no facial hair or eyebrows either. “The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend,” he captioned the snap at the time.