Former Bachelor Bob Guiney has some questions about how quickly Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist threw in the towel on their marriage.

“Something must have been fundamentally flawed from the jump because you don’t let someone spend a couple million bucks on your wedding and televise it for the world to see to then just allow it to crash and burn so quickly,” Bob, 52, shared during an episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast on Friday, April 12, during a conversation with Ashley Iaconetti and Trista Sutter.

The Bachelor season 4 star went on to question if Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, were “willing” to get couples counseling, noting that they could have realized to “maybe pump the brakes” before tying the knot. (The twosome confirmed on Nightline that they did see a counselor at some point in their relationship.)

Gerry proposed to Theresa during the Golden Bachelor season finale in November 2023. They got married in a live television special, which aired on January 4. Three months after exchanging their vows, the estranged couple announced that they were getting a divorce.

“Maybe they don’t live the life of a married couple — like a hardcore married couple at this moment because they’re already living separately,” he continued. “Maybe they just sort of take a few minutes and, I don’t know, try to salvage this whole thing.”

Days before Gerry and Theresa announced their split, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the duo was not living together despite house hunting. Gerry had been staying in his home state of Indiana, while Theresa continued to live in her New Jersey home. During their Good Morning America interview on Friday, they confirmed that this was a large part of their decision to split.

“I don’t care if you want the divorce or you don’t want the divorce. It sucks no matter what,” Bob explained during Friday’s “Almost Famous” podcast episode. “At the end of the day, it’s like — I’m sorry — you don’t make that step without exhausting everything that you can exhaust if you truly love that person. I can say as someone who went through a divorce.”

Bob left his season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2003, in a relationship with Estella Gardinier. The duo did not get engaged and split shortly after the show ended. He went on to marry Rebecca Budig in 2004, and they got divorced in 2010. He’s since gotten married to Jessica Canyon.

“If you’re a couple that all you’ve ever known is living apart, which is them, then I have a hard time,” he continued. “I have a hard time accepting the fact that they weren’t going to live together is why they’re getting divorced.”