Podcaster Bobbi Althoff is expressing gratitude to good friends like NFL player Sean Murphy-Bunting who helped her during a “scary” evening out.

“Last night was scary,” Althoff, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 8, without specifying what happened. “But thankful for having good friends in my life like @SeanMurphyBunting for looking out for me.”

Murphy-Bunting, 27, also shared the post to his feed, adding, “Always 🙏🏾.”

The posts came after TMZ obtained video of “The Really Good Podcast” host leaving Barstool Sports Bar in Nashville during the early morning hours of Monday, July 8.

In the footage, Althoff was seen being carried out of the establishment by Murphy-Bunting. The Arizona Cardinals cornerback lifted her over his shoulders before placing her in the back of an SUV.

A source told Us Weekly the pair are friends and were with a big group of people during the night.

Previously, the podcast host offered a glimpse into her 4th of July weekend. In videos posted via Instagram, Althoff joined Murphy-Bunting and other pals to film innocent dancing clips.

“Nashville has us all acting different (we are just missing @lexutay ),” she captioned one video. In another post, Althoff gave a shout-out to Saweetie, writing, “Thank you for the song of the summer.”

Back in February, Bobbi made headlines when her estranged husband, Cory Althoff, filed for divorce after four years of marriage. The couple, who share Luca, 4, and Isla, 2, have been separated since July 4, 2023, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Cory cited irreconcilable differences as his reason for the split.

“Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father,” Bobbi wrote at the time of the divorce filing, “and I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person.”

While Bobbi has developed a large following thanks to her podcast and deadpan humor, she previously explained why she wanted to raise her kids off of the internet.

“When you post your kids online, people will give a lot of opinions about your kids,” she told People in April. “I didn’t love that. But also, I didn’t want to make my kids’ Google Search history myself. That’s crazy.”

Regardless of her occupation, Bobbi also wants her kids to pursue whatever they are passionate about.

“I want them to have their own blank slate to kind of create their own thing,” she continued. “It’s really nice not having them online because no one recognizes them. If my kids are at the park, without me, no one’s going to recognize them. They’re fine. And I feel safe about it.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Althoff and Murphy-Bunting’s teams for comment.