A month after Nick Gordon’s passing, Radar Online reports that the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown died of a heroin overdose.

According to the autopsy and toxicology report, there was also Narcan, which is used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations, in his system.

The Daily Mail previously reported that Gordon suffered a series of heart attacks after being rushed to a Florida hospital amid New Year’s celebrations. According to the outlet, Gordon’s loved ones were informed after medical professionals were unable to revive him. He was 30 years old.

Attorney Joe Habachy later confirmed his client’s passing in a statement to Us Weekly. “My heart is heavy today, Habachy said. “It’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.”

He went on: “Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

The following day, Jake Walker Jr., Gordon’s father, told the Daily Mail that he had talked with his son hours before the tragedy. “I spoke with Nick during the day,” Walker Jr. said. “He seemed happy, he seemed calm, everything was going good. … He was a free spirit, he was in a good state of mind. Everything that Nick was doing was great. He told me 2020 was going to be better than 2019.”

Gordon was dating Bobbi Kristina, the only daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston, when she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. She was placed in a medically induced coma and passed away months later. In September 2016, a judge found Gordon “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina’s passing.

If you are struggling with substance abuse or know someone battling with addiction, please contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).