The father of Bobbi Kristina Brown’s former boyfriend, Nick Gordon, broke his silence following his son’s untimely death.

Gordon’s father, Jack Walker Jr., revealed to the Daily Mail that “everything was good” leading up to his son’s death on Wednesday, January 1. “I spoke with Nick during the day. He seemed happy, he seemed calm, everything was going good,” Walker Jr., 50, told the publication on Thursday, January 2.

“He was a free spirit, he was in a good state of mind,” Gordon’s dad continued. “Everything that Nick was doing was great. He told me 2020 was going to be better than 2019. He had a great job. As for the police situation and everything, it’s too early to say. So no comment on the investigation or anything.”

Walker Jr. also regarded his son as “a great person,” and added that Gordon’s brother Jack Walker III has taken the loss “very hard” because of how “close” the siblings were. “We all were [close to Gordon]. This is a terrible thing. His mom [Michele] will be making funeral arrangements for him,” he concluded.

Us Weekly confirmed that Gordon died on Wednesday after he was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room. He experienced a series of heart attacks and was quickly transported to a local hospital, according to a separate Daily Mail report. Hospital staff were unable to revive Gordon, who was 30.

In the wake of the news, Gordon’s attorney Joe Habachy opened up about his client’s passing. “My heart is heavy today after learning that my longtime client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty,” he said in a statement to Us. “While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.”

Habachy stated that Gordon “worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober” over the years, and added that he “genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else.” In a Facebook statement from Gordon’s brother, he noted that all he “can do is cry” following the news of his sibling’s death.

Gordon previously dated Bobbi Kristina, the daughter of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Gordon and a pal found Bobbi Kristina unresponsive in a bathtub in her Georgia home in January 2015. Medical professionals placed her in a medically induced coma thereafter but she died six months later from lobar pneumonia on July 26, 2015.

In September 2016, a judge ruled that Gordon was found “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina’s death, despite never officially being charged in the case. In response to the news, the New Edition band member said in a statement to Us that he needed “to process all the emotions I have and lean on God to get me and my family through this.”

Gordon denied the accusations, and his attorney also stated to Us at the time that his client was “100 percent innocent.”

For those who are struggling with substance abuse or know someone battling with addiction, please contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).