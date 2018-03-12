Bobby Brown is lending a hand to Nick Gordon’s girlfriend, Laura Leal, after Gordon was arrested on domestic violence charges in Florida on Saturday, March 10.

The former New Edition member, 49, and his attorney Christopher Brown offered their support for Leal through the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a nonprofit organization founded after the 2015 death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Bobby’s daughter with his late ex-wife, Whitney Houston.

“Domestic violence killed my daughter, and on March 4, 2018, the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House held our first event to strike back at domestic violence,” the “Every Little Step” singer, 49, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Sunday, March 11. “I personally would like to extend my hand to Ms. Leal and offer her services through our organization. I do not want to see any more families destroyed at the hands of domestic violence and I do not want any more women to suffer like my daughter did. We are here to assist and we hope to hear from Ms. Leal.”

Bobby’s lawyer Christopher expressed similar sentiments. “We have been informed that Nick Gordon was arrested for domestic violence of Laura Leal in Florida yesterday,” he told Us in a statement. “We would like to speak with Ms. Leal and offer her services through the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House, a not-for-profit organization designed to assist women who have been victims of domestic violence.”

Gordon, 29, was taken into policy custody in the early hours of Saturday morning and charged with battery. He was given a bond of $500 and is due to appear in court on April 6.

According to an arrest report obtained by Us, Leal claimed that Gordon struck her face several times while she was driving him home from a bar in Sanford, Florida. The couple continued to argue when they returned to Gordon’s home. The responding police offer said Leal had a swollen bottom lip with dried blood, but she refused to press charges or seek medical treatment.

In response, Gordon claimed to police, “I didn’t hit her. She attacked me and ripped my shirt. She also threw a bottle at me. I just want her to leave my house.”

Gordon was previously arrested on domestic violence charges in June 2017 after an incident with Leal. His lawyer told Us in December that the charges had been dismissed, while the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the case was closed after Gordon completed an anger management class.

Gordon was found “legally responsible” in November 2016 for Bobbi Kristina’s death and was ordered to pay more than $36 million to her estate. She died at the age of 22 in July 2015, six months after being found unconscious in a bathtub in the Atlanta home she shared with Gordon. He has denied any involvement in her death and has yet to be criminally charged.

