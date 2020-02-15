Better together! Bonnie Wright had nothing but praise when speaking about her former Harry Potter castmates. The English actress noted how she and her costar Evanna Lynch, in particular, have inspired each other through their shared interest of activism.

“[We like] just supporting each other with these causes,” Wright, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively at the first Fire Drill Friday in L.A. on February 7. “And we’ve both been doing, sort of, similar work for the past four or so years. Stronger together.”

Wright also revealed what it’s like when the whole cast gets together, adding: “It’s amazing, yeah. Very powerful.”

Wright and Lynch, 28, starred in the Harry Potter franchise as Ginny Weasley and Luna Lovegood, respectively. Based on books by author J.K. Rowling, the films lasted over the course of eight movies. Daniel Radcliffe appeared as the titular character alongside Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Michael Gambon (Professor Albus Dumbledore), Maggie Smith (Professor Minerva McGonagall) and many more.

In 2011, Wright opened up about how the Harry Potter cast have kept in touch outside of filming over the years. “I’ve definitely seen more than I’ve imagined of people, luckily enough, people haven’t been all over the place too much,” she told Interview magazine. “But I think what’s amazing now is just seeing the pathways people take. Going to see new films they’re in, or going to see plays they’re doing, or different things — that’s this whole network that we’re lucky to all have gained that from the film.”

Since ending her run in the beloved film series, Wright has appeared in films such as Before I Sleep and The Sea. She’s also gotten involved in activism, leading her to attendance at Jane Fonda and Greenpeace’s L.A. rally at City Hall to protest climate change and push for action from lawmakers.

“This is our future and to me, it’s the most pressing matter,” Wright told Us at the time. “If you don’t have a home to live on what is life then? It’s a pressing matter because so many people in marginalized communities are already being affected, and today is about giving those voices a platform and for us to step back.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe