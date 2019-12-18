



“Happy Christmas, Harry.” Emma Watson, Tom Felton and more Harry Potter cast members made millions of fans’ Christmas wishes come true.

The Rise of the Planet of the Apes star, 32, shared a series of photos of himself posing with a handful of his former costars on Wednesday, December 18. Watson, 29, appeared alongside Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) in the festive pictures.

“Season’s greetings from my school mates,” Felton captioned the nostalgic Instagram post. “@mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin.” A candid second snapshot showed Lewis, 30, and Felton in heated conversation as they bookended the group with drinks in their hands.

Watson, who is currently on a lengthy press tour for Greta Gerwig‘s highly-anticipated adaptation of Little Women, posted a black and white edit of the same group shot to her Instagram the later that afternoon. “Merry Christmas from us ☺️,” the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress wrote.

The Hogwarts holiday photo comes on the heels of a series of several Harry Potter cast hangouts this year. Lynch, 28, posed alongside Wright, also 28, at Rhode Island Comic Con in November. James and Oliver Phelps, who starred as the cheeky Weasley twins in all eight of the Harry Potter films, also appeared in the sweet Comic Con selfie.

“Thanks @ricomiccon for a lovely weekend and a chance to catch up with these jokers! ☺️❤️👭👬,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant wrote at the time.

A few months earlier, Felton shared an adorable photo of himself and Watson sitting side-by-side in South Africa. The Origin star appeared to be teaching his former costar how to play something on the guitar, and the tender moment quickly sparked rumors that the two had become more than friends.

Rupert Grint recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that there was always “a little bit of a spark” between Felton and Watson during their 10 years of filming the magical series together, adding fuel to the possible relationship fire.

“We were kids,” the Servant star said in November. “It was like any kind of playground romance … I didn’t have any sparks. I was spark-free.”