Boy Meets World star Trina McGee is pregnant at 54, and she’s not concerned about whatever criticism might come her way.

“I don’t partake in any of the negativity anybody has to say about it,” the actress, who played Angela Moore on the series, told Entertainment Tonight. “I am so happy. I have been blessed, and that’s it.”

The child will be McGee’s fourth overall and first with husband Marcello Thedford, who she married in 2008. She is already the mother of three adult children — Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and Ezra, 25 — the oldest two with ex-husband Courtland Davis and the youngest from another previous relationship.

McGee said, “All I’m concerned about — I only have one job now – is to have this baby, and that’s what I’m about.”

The actress and her husband had been trying to conceive a child for years, but were unsuccessful. So, they decided to take a more “organic and holistic” approach, according to ET, which involved seeking assistance from Thedford’s home country of Belize.

McGee sought out the advice of “shamans” in the region who, she said, helped reverse her menopause and finally achieve a viable pregnancy.

“The number one thing for me is to not partake in any stress and stay away from negativity as much as I can,” McGee explained of her current mindset, “and that pertains to what I put on TV, what I look at on my phone. There’s so much drama and violence and negativity out there as soon as you turn on the screen.”

McGee revealed part of her stress-free lifestyle involves a break from social media, but not before she shared her pregnancy news with the world on Instagram.

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant,” McGree announced Tuesday, June 4. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

In the comments, many of her followers expressed their concern about the age of both McGee and her husband.

“Kinda sucks to be the kid … both its parents will probably be dead before it reaches 25,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Oh pls be careful that is quite risky.”

Despite some criticism, however, many left positive comments urging McGee to tune out the negativity.

“Congratulations!!! I just had my 3rd baby at 54!!! Welcome to the over 50 with babies club! It’s amazing!,” one person wrote.

“The baby doesn’t know parents age,” another positive comment read. “The baby knows love. Love that baby and live your best life. At 54 you have far more knowledge and patience.”