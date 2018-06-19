Back to reality. Brad Pitt returned to work on a new film titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Los Angeles on Monday, June 18, after spending time with his children in London on Father’s Day.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner was over the pond where his six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 — live with his estranged wife Angelina Jolie while she films Maleficent 2.

The distance, however, won’t be standing in the way of summer visits from his brood. Jolie was recently court-ordered to give Pitt more time with their children after a judge with the Superior Court of Los Angeles County determined that it would be “harmful” to the kids to not have a relationship with their father.

The court further noted that the children “are safe with their father” and it’s “critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship” with both their mom and dad. Maddox, meanwhile, is free to choose which parent he spends time with due to his older age.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jolie must also give her ex “each of the minor children’s personal cellphone numbers so that [he] may text them,” adding that she cannot monitor the messages.

Following the release of the agreement, a spokesperson for the Tomb Raider actress spoke out in a statement to Us Weekly on June 13.

“This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately,” the statement read. “It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening.”

Jolie and Pitt seperated in September 2016 after two years of marriage and twelve years together.

