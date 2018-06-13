Angelina Jolie’s spokesperson released a scathing statement in the wake of court documents coming out that detailed the actress’ summer custody agreement with Brad Pitt regarding their six children.

“This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately,” the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star’s spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, June 13. “It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening.”

The statement comes just one day after multiple outlets reported the details of Jolie’s summer custody agreement with Pitt. In court documents obtained by Us, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County stated that “not having a relationship with their father” would be “harmful” to the estranged couple’s six children. (Jolie and Pitt are parents of Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and Knox and Vivienne, 9.) The court determined that the kids “are safe with their father” and it is “critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship” with both their mom and dad. The agreement gives Maddox the freedom to choose which parent he stays with given his age.

Pitt, 54, will spend time with his brood in both London — where the 43-year-old Maleficent star is renting a house while she shoots the sequel — and Los Angeles. Psychologists will be present during part of the Ocean’s Eleven actor’s custodial time. However, Jolie will not supervise.

The Salt actress is also required to give Pitt “each of the minor children’s personal cellphone numbers so that [he] may text them.” The custody agreement is temporary, with the pair’s next court date set for August 13.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars’ divorce settlement is ongoing. (They split in September 2016 after two years of marriage.) “They want things to remain private and they want things to be amicable. They both have kept the focus on their family,” a source told Us exclusively in February. “It hasn’t been easy but they are both committed to resolving it privately.”

