Brad Pitt isn’t ready to back down in his battle with ex Angelina Jolie over their former winery.

“Brad is willing to drag out the lawsuit over Chateau Miraval and Angie as long as possible if needed,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He is not giving up and will do it to spite Angie with vengeance.”

The insider notes that Pitt, 60, believes that a “principle was broken” over the estranged couple’s disagreement and that there is “a truth to be told.”

“The vineyard means a lot to him and he is willing to testify in court if he has to,” the source adds.

While Pitt has a lot of passion for his winery, he faced a setback in the case on Wednesday, March 20, when a judge dismissed several of Pitt’s complaints against Jolie, 48, regarding the property.

“The judge dismissed most of Mr. Pitt’s claims because they don’t have a legal basis,” Jolie’s attorney, Paul Murphy, told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. “Mr. Pitt’s lawsuit has never been about a business dispute; instead, it is about his attempts to cover up serious abuse, and we are gratified the judge has thrown out so much of Mr. Pitt’s complaint.”

Murphy added that Jolie “truly harbors no ill will toward” her estranged husband and is hopeful for the lawsuit to come to an end.

Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 after two years of marriage. In 2019, the twosome were declared legally single. In addition to figuring out the specifics of their divorce, the exes also argued over ownership of their winery. When Jolie sold her shares of the property in 2021, Pitt subsequently took legal action. He claimed in June 2022 that Jolie sold her stake to “inflict harm” on him amid their divorce.

“Pitt and Jolie purchased the château as a home to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business,” the court documents read at the time. “They agreed they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other’s consent. The couple spent the holidays at Miraval with their children and were married there in 2014.”

The pair share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 15. Jolie and Pitt are also battling over the custody of their minor children.

A second source told Us earlier this month that Jolie is likely to retain primary custody of minors Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne while Pitt currently has visitation rights.