Brad Pitt ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Angelina Jolie Is Taking Kids to Premieres

It’s safe to say Brad Pitt isn’t planning to join his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, and their six kids on a red carpet anytime soon.

“Brad isn’t thrilled that Angie takes the kids to movie premieres, but it’s not going to trigger any actions,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Angie has always chosen to be more public with the kids than Brad has.”

The 43-year-old Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress has stepped out with Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne on multiple red carpets in recent months, including at The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind premiere in New York City on February 25.

Less than two weeks later, Jolie and her four youngest kids were all smiles at the premiere of Dumbo on Monday, March 11.

According to an eyewitness, the kids enjoyed “plates of assorted corn dogs and hot dogs, bags of candy, cupcakes and chili cheese fries” during the family outing.

“They were really chowing down on them in silence, obviously super into the food, while Angelina seemed relaxed and unbothered by all the junk food,” the onlooker added. “She was smiling a lot, and the vibe of the family was very low-key and content together.”

Pitt, meanwhile, has been in Europe scouting locations for an upcoming film project, according to the first source.

“Brad must get Angie’s approval before traveling with the kids, as she must get permission from him as well,” the source explains. “Brad and Angie have been on better terms since the custody trial drama was settled. There are of course, going to continue to be disagreements between them.”

Pitt and Jolie, who wed in 2014, called it quits in 2016 after more than a decade together. The pair reached a custody agreement in November 2018, but have yet to finalize their divorce.

