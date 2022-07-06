Nobody Believes Me'! Brad Pitt Defends His 'Face Blindness’ Condition

Lost in a crowd. Brad Pitt recently opened up about his unique struggle to remember people’s faces, an experience he thinks is brought on by prosopagnosia.

“Nobody believes me!” the Fight Club star, 58, told GQ in his August 2022 cover story. When the interviewer revealed that their spouse suffers from the same condition, Pitt marveled, “I wanna meet another.”

Though he hasn’t received an official diagnosis, the Golden Globe winner noted that large parties and other social settings aren’t always easy for him. Per the journalist, Pitt’s “face blindness” has led him to wonder whether people consider him to be “remote and aloof, inaccessible, self-absorbed,” no matter how hard he tries to remember names and faces.

Prosopagnosia often impacts people from birth, but some patients have experienced it after suffering strokes, traumatic brain injuries or other neurodegenerative diseases. It can be so severe as to cause some people to not recognize their own relatives or friends, with many relying on details like hairstyles or mannerisms to identify people.

Pitt previously spoke about his self-diagnosed condition during an interview with Esquire in 2013. “So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them,” the Moneyball star claimed at the time. “Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I’ll say, ‘Thank you for helping me.’ … You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being egotistical. You’re being conceited.'”

At the time, the Oklahoma native confessed that some facial features are “a mystery” to him. “I can’t grasp a face, and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view,” he continued. “I am going to get it tested. … That’s why I stay at home.”

The Ad Astra star got even more personal with GQ, reflecting on his choice to quit smoking and attend Alcoholics Anonymous. “I don’t have that ability to do just one or two [cigarettes] a day,” he told the outlet. “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in and I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

Pitt praised his “really cool” group of fellow AA members, whose “private” meetings helped him feel “safe” on his sobriety journey. “I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts and that’s just atrocious to me,” he added.

Shortly before Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was the subject of a child abuse investigation connected to an incident on the family’s private jet. The situation prompted Pitt to get sober, and he was later cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars’ divorce has not been finalized, but a judge declared them both legally single in 2019. Jolie, 47, and her ex — who share Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne and Knox, both 13 — have been at odds over custody of their minor children for several years. The former couple are also fighting for ownership of Chateau Miraval, the estate and vineyard they purchased together in the south of France.

