While reflecting on his career, Scott Eastwood claimed that he had a “volatile” experience on set with Shia LaBeouf — and Brad Pitt got involved.

During an interview with Insider on Friday, February 18, Eastwood, 35, recalled a scene on David Ayer‘s 2014 war movie, Fury, where his character had to spit on LaBeouf, 35, and Pitt, 58. The Disney alum allegedly took that personally and Pitt intervened in the situation.

“I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set,” Eastwood explained on Friday. “It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a s–tty work environment or you’re rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation.”

The Pacific Rim star native noted that Ayer later offered him a role on Suicide Squad, which was originally meant to go to LaBeouf. The Transformers star previously opened up about losing out on the role of “GQ” Edwards.

“The character was different initially,” LaBeouf told Variety in September 2016. “Then Will [Smith] came in, and the script changed a bit. That character and Tom [Hardy’s] character [later played by Joel Kinnaman] got written down to build Will up.”

The Even Stevens alum claimed that Warner Bros. wasn’t on board with him appearing in the superhero movie, adding, “I don’t think Warner Bros. wanted me. I went in to meet, and they were like, ‘Nah, you’re crazy. You’re a good actor, but not this one.’ It was a big investment for them.”

In September 2020, LaBeouf made casting headlines again when he departed from Olivia Wilde‘s Don’t Worry Darling. While the performance artist was initially cast opposite Florence Pugh, news later broke that Harry Styles would be taking over due to a scheduling issue.

Three months later, reports surfaced that LaBeouf was fired because of issues with the cast and crew. At the time, the Disturbia actor’s ex FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit accusing LaBeouf of “relentless abuse” during their yearlong relationship, including sexual battery, assault and emotional distress.

In a statement to The New York Times, LaBeouf said that “many of these allegations are not true,” but accepted “accountability” for his actions and revealed that he was in a 12-step program and therapy.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he added. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Wilde, 37, who showed support for Twigs, 34, discussed how her approach to casting had changed while working on Don’t Worry Darling.

“Someone, who’s a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful, because I just knew I had to do the opposite,” the Booksmart director shared with Variety in February 2021. “They said, ‘Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you have to have three arguments a day. Three big arguments that reinstate your power, remind everyone who’s in charge, be the predator.’ That is the opposite of my process. And I want none of that. … The no a–holes policy, it puts everybody on the same level.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Pitt and LaBeouf for comment.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!