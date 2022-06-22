Kicking his old habits. Brad Pitt opened up about his decision to quit cigarettes and his experience with Alcoholics Anonymous.

“I don’t have that ability to do just one or two [cigarettes] a day,” Pitt, 58, said in a Wednesday, June 22, GQ interview. “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in and I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

The Ad Astra star got sober after a September 2016 incident on his family’s private jet led to a child abuse investigation. Angelina Jolie, who he married in 2014, filed for divorce a week later. In November 2016, Pitt was cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. To help with his society journey, the Fight Club actor began attending AA meetings.

“I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he told GQ. “Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts and that’s just atrocious to me.”

The Oklahoma native also spoke to the outlet back in 2017, just six months after he quit drinking.

“Personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings,” he said at the time. “I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.”

Pitt gave fellow sober actor Bradley Cooper a shout-out at the 2020 National Board of Review awards gala while accepting the Best Supporting Actor prize for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He told the audience that he “got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since. I love you and I thank you.”

Jolie and Pitt’s divorce has not been finalized although a judge declared them both legally single in 2019. They share six children — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne and Knox, both 13 — and remain in a legal battle for custody of their minor children.

