Angelina Jolie’s legal name and stage name are now one and the same. The 43-year-old recently dropped “Pitt” from her last name amid her divorce from estranged husband Brad Pitt, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The news comes two days after Us reported that Jolie and Pitt, 55, are legally single. According to court docs, the former couple filed a judgment on Friday, April 12, to move for a bifurcated judgment. This means they could end their marriage even as they continue to negotiate their divorce settlement.

The Blast, which was the first to report the news of Jolie’s name change, asserts it was “very important for the stars to emotionally break away from each other and begin their new single lives, so the documents were fast-tracked with their private judge.”

Jolie and Pitt split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together, and they’ve spent much of the time since then fighting over custody of their children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. (The children’s last names will continue to be the hyphenated Jolie-Pitt, according to The Blast.)

In December 2018, Us confirmed the former Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars reached a custody agreement and thus avoided going to trial. “Brad and Angelina will have joint physical and legal custody of the children,” an insider told Us at the time. “Over a period of the next six to eight weeks, the monitored visits will come to a conclusion. The children will immediately begin to have overnight visits with their father.”

Though one source told Us at the time that Pitt “got what he wanted,” another asserted a week later that the War Machine actor is not on good terms with Maddox and Pax and “has accepted that he’ll likely never be able to repair their relationship.”

For her part, Jolie is viewing every day with her six kids as “a new adventure,” a source told Us earlier this month. “[She] really likes the life lessons and new ideas that come from trying all different things,” the source added. “The sky’s the limit for her.”

