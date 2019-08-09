



A match made in reality TV heaven? Brandi Glanville exchanged several flirty tweets with Corey Brooks, and now fans are shipping the unlikely couple.

The Big Brother alum, 30, tweeted a shirtless photo of himself smiling with his dog, Rory, to his right on Wednesday, August 7, with the caption, “Adopt don’t stop.” His post caught the attention of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 46, who replied, “Sold! I will take the one on the left.”

Sold! I will take the one on the left — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 8, 2019

Brooks then tweeted, “Haha Brandiiii ❤️ when is our first date?!” to which Glanville wrote back, “Hi handsome , I’m thinking It should be ‘on a Tuesday’ ;).”

Haha Brandiiii ❤️ when is our first date?! https://t.co/l4680QbY4B — Corey Brooks (@coreybrooks34) August 8, 2019

Hi handsome , I’m thinking It should be “on a Tuesday” 😉 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 8, 2019

“Oh my god please marry him,” tweeted one fan. Another Twitter user echoed, “I’m on board with this.”

Though the pair starred on different reality shows, fans have watched both of their love lives play out on TV. Brooks had a showmance with his Big Brother season 18 housemate Nicole Franzel in 2016, and more recently reconnected with his ex Morgan Willett on Ex on the Beach, which aired earlier this year.

Glanville, for her part, has a more storied past. The aftermath of her contentious divorce from Eddie Cibrian, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2010, became a story line on RHOBH after she joined the cast in 2011. Us Weekly broke the news that Cibrian, 46, had an affair with his now-wife, LeAnn Rimes, during his marriage to the reality star. He also cheated on Glanville with Scheana Shay, who is now a cast member on the RHOBH spinoff Vanderpump Rules.

The Drinking and Tweeting author and the Sunset Beach alum, who share sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, were on bad terms for years, but they have since put their differences aside. “The fued [sic] with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over! They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays #modernfamily,” Glanville tweeted in April 2018.

Cibrian married Rimes, 36, in 2011. Glanville was last linked to businessman Donald “DJ” Friese from 2016 to 2018.

