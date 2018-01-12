Brandi Glanville is a single woman. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Twitter on Friday, January 12, to reveal that her relationship with Donald “DJ” Friese is over.

“Social media is ruining romance! It ruined mine,” Glanville, 45, wrote.

Social media is ruining romance! It ruined mine 💔 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 12, 2018

She added in another tweet, “Is official I’m SINGLE! He is all urs IG hoes! He is lovely so be nice.”

Is official I’m SINGLE! He is all urs IG hoes! He is lovely so be nice 💔 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 12, 2018

The former couple began dating in September 2016 after meeting on the dating app Tinder. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at a pre-Grammys party in February 2017.

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in October 2017 that Glanville and Friese were working on their relationship.

“They are still talking and are trying to figure things out when it comes to their relationship at the moment,” the insider explained at the time. “They’re not broken up, but they’re not together.”

The Drinking and Tweet author, who is set to appear on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition with her dad, Guy Glanville, shared a photo of her extravagant Christmas present from Friese last month.

“I don’t like to brag but I must do something really well… thank you Santa @djfriese ❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned a photo of a Louis Vuitton bag on December 25.

Prior to her romance with Friese, Glanville was married to Eddie Cibrian from 2001 to 2010. They share sons Mason, 14, and Jake, 10. Us exclusively revealed in 2009 that the Sunset Beach alum, 44, had an extramarital affair with his Northern Lights costar LeAnn Rimes, who was married to backup dancer Dean Sheremet at the time. Cibrian and the country singer, 35, tied the knot in 2011.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!