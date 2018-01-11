It’s that time of year again! Season 9 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition is coming to WE tv in March 2018 and Us Weekly can exclusively reveal the cast.

The new season will feature:

– Mob Wives stars Renee Graziano with her sisters Lana Graziano Zanococchio and Jennifer Graziano

– Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood with her ex-fiancé Matt Baier and mom Tonya Portwood

– Love and Hip Hop and Vow or Never star Jim Jones with his girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin and Mama Jones

– The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville and dad Guy Glanville

“You can’t choose family but you can choose therapy,” the voiceover says in the exclusive teaser video above. We also get a hint of each family’s issue just by their photos on the wall.

“I want you to be my father,” Brandi yells at her dad.

“I tried to give you a family,” Amber says to Matt. “I don’t want that family,” he responds.

Of course, Amber and Matt do not end up together at the end of this — but the show does impact her life in a huge way. Amber, 27, actually met her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, while filming this season of Marriage Boot Camp as he was part of the camera crew. The two are now expecting their first child together. During a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, the cinematographer actually revealed to Amber’s friends that during shooting, he would try to always shoot her scenes so he could be in the same room with her.

“I don’t know what to expect. Having a new baby is new likes, new wants, new needs, so it’s very nerve-racking,” Amber, who is also the mother to Leah, 9, with her ex Gary Shirley, told Us in November. “We’re both very happy. I feel like it’s a new chapter of my life.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition will air on WE tv in March 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!